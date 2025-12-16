Who are Audrey Illeene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, Dante Gaffield, Tina Lai? 4 charged for bombing plot on NY eve

Federal prosecutors on December 16 announced charges against four alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front in connection with what authorities say was a plot to bomb US companies on New Year’s Eve. Authorities have said all four defendants are from the Los Angeles area and are alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front.(@USAttyEssayli/ X)

In a post on X, First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said the suspects were arrested Friday in the Mojave Desert, describing the case as involving domestic terrorism. “We have zero tolerance for domestic terrorism in the United States,” Essayli wrote, while naming the four defendants.

The defendants have been charged in a federal criminal complaint with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to court filings cited by USA Today.

Essayli said they were scheduled to make their initial court appearances later the same day in US District Court in Los Angeles, adding that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Who are the four defendants?

According to Essayli’s post on X and details in the criminal complaint cited in multiple reports, the four defendants are:

Audrey Illeene Carroll: The 30-year-old is also known as “Asiginaak,” and is from South Los Angeles

Prosecutors allege Carroll played a central role in the plot. Essayli said Carroll created a detailed plan last month outlining coordinated bombings at five or more business locations across Southern California on New Year’s Eve, according to Le Monde. The plan allegedly included step-by-step instructions for building improvised explosive devices and guidance on how to avoid leaving evidence, court documents state.

Also Read: What is Turtle Island? FBI foils pro-Palestinian group's New Year’s Eve terror bomb plot in Los Angeles, 4 arrested

Zachary Aaron Page - He is 32, and also known as “AK,” and comes from Torrance

Page is accused of participating in the conspiracy and bringing bomb-making components to a desert campsite where investigators say the group began assembling explosive devices, according to the court filings.

Dante Gaffield - Also known as “Nomad,” the 24-year-old is from South Los Angeles

Gaffield is charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Prosecutors allege he took part in meetings and encrypted communications discussing the alleged bombing plan.

Tina Lai - The 41-year-old is also known as “Kickwhere,” and is from Glendale

Lai is accused of being part of the same conspiracy and of helping acquire materials later recovered by investigators.

Authorities have said all four defendants are from the Los Angeles area and are alleged members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which prosecutors describe as a far-left, anti-capitalist and anti-government group.

Read More: Bondi Beach shooters used Beretta BRX1 rifle? What we know about weapons in deadly attack

Investigators say the arrests followed surveillance at a desert campsite where bomb-making materials, including PVC pipes, suspected potassium nitrate, charcoal, sulfur powder and fuse components, were found.

Officials have said they believe all individuals directly involved in the alleged plot have been arrested.