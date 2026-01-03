Who can get $1,200 a month in New York? Cash with Care program explained

New York City is rolling out a new initiative that could put $1,200 a month into the hands of young people facing housing insecurity. The program, called Cash with Care, combines ongoing monthly payments and a one-time cash boost. It is aimed at helping participants stabilize their lives. It is a joint effort between the New York City Council and Covenant House New York (CHNY).(Unsplash/ Representational)

Officials say the program is designed to provide not just financial support, but also pathways to self-sufficiency and long-term stability.

While many have heard about the monthly stipend, questions remain about who is actually eligible to receive the funds and how the program will operate.

Who qualifies for Cash with Care?

The program is open to young New Yorkers aged 18 to 24 who are experiencing housing insecurity. Only 60 participants will be selected for the initial cohort.

How the program works

Participants will receive $1,200 per month for nine months, along with a one-time payment of $5,000 that can be accessed at any point during the program.

The CHNY will track outcomes such as obtaining permanent housing, improving food security, and reducing debt to assess the program’s effectiveness.

Program goals

The Cash with Care program aims to support youth out of homelessness while providing resources for basic needs like food, utilities, and rent.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said: “When we invest in young people, we’re investing in the future of our entire city. Guaranteed income programs are effective in opening new pathways to self-sufficiency and stability.”

Council Member Crystal Hudson, who sponsored the legislation, added: “With these funds, this cohort of 60 young New Yorkers facing housing insecurity will have the resources needed to secure permanent housing and basic needs like food or utilities.”