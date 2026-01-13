Who gets Social Security payments on January 14? Check if you are on the list

The US Social Security Administration is set to release the first set of payments for the Wednesday cycle. Millions of beneficiaries on January 14 will see their funds being credited, signifying the official commencement of the distribution of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, as per the new annual schedule. The US Social Security Administration will begin issuing payments on January 14 for beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th. (Unsplash)

The postponement in the initiation of these payments is attributed to the arrangement of the 2026 calendar, as the year commenced on a Thursday, thereby delaying the distribution cycles to the latest feasible dates within the month.

Who will get Social Security payments on January 14? The Social Security Administration (SSA) organizes the distribution of payments based on the beneficiary's date of birth. This week, payments are designated for a particular group:

Eligible: Beneficiaries whose date of birth is between the 1st and 10th of any month.

Types of benefits: This includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors.

It is important to note that if you are receiving benefits based on a family member's work history (such as that of a spouse or parent), the date that determines your payment is the birthday of the family member, not your own.

Social Security payment schedule for January If your birth date does not fall within the initial range, you will need to wait until the subsequent weeks. The official timetable for the remainder of Social Security payment for January 2026 is outlined below:

Wednesday, January 21: Individuals born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

Wednesday, January 28: Individuals born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

This timetable is applicable to the overwhelming majority of the 70 million beneficiaries nationwide, facilitating a staggered distribution that prevents overloading the banking system.

What if you don't get your deposits? If you are part of the January 14 group and have not seen your deposit, the SSA recommends waiting an extra three mailing days before contacting local offices.

Generally, the majority of delays stem from internal processes at banking institutions instead of errors made by the government during the mailing process.