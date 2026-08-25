Target removes controversial halloween costume after blackface backlash

Target has removed a controversial Halloween costume from its stores and website after strong criticism from consumers. The costume was criticized for imagery that some people said reminded them of blackface, minstrel shows and racist depictions of Black people. Target removed a controversial clown Halloween costume after backlash over imagery critics said evoked blackface and racist depictions of Black people. (Pexel - representational image)

The costume was called “Kids' Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown.” According to PEOPLE, images of the costume that have since been deleted showed a young Black boy wearing a black-and-orange bodysuit and hood.

Target Halloween costume sparks backlash The costume included an exaggerated smile and a small top hat. The child was shown wearing the outfit in a pose with one arm and one leg raised. The pose also became a major part of the controversy. According to The Cut, the way the child was positioned was similar to some depictions of Black people from the Jim Crow era.

The controversy grew because of the costume's overall appearance and the way it was marketed. Critics said the combination of the costume, the exaggerated facial design and the child's pose evoked racist imagery connected to the history of blackface and minstrel shows, according to WKRC.

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Target removes costume Target said the costume should never have been sold. In a statement shared on social media, the company said it had “removed an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment.”

Target also confirmed that the costume is no longer available for customers to buy. The company said, “It is no longer for sale.” Target admitted that it made a mistake. The company said, “As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry”, according to WKRC.

Target apologizes to Black customers The retailer specifically recognized that the incident could be especially painful for Black people. Target said it knows the situation is “especially hurtful” for its Black guests, team members and partners. Target said removing the costume is only the first step. The company said it is now examining how the costume ended up being included in its products.

The company also said it will look at what needs to change to prevent a similar incident in the future. Target said it is “looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”

The controversy has put the focus on how products are reviewed before they reach customers. Target's response suggests the company plans to examine its internal process after the backlash. For now, Target has taken the costume off the market and apologized. The company has also said it will review what went wrong and work on changes to avoid a repeat of the incident.

