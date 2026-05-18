Who is Aaron Keith Bynum? Arkansas man threatens Walmart shooting over Hantavirus lockdown fears

A man from Arkansas reportedly threatened to carry out a shooting at his local Walmart if the current hantavirus outbreak led to a lockdown similar to that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Keith Bynum, 20, was arrested in Arkansas for threatening a shooting at Walmart during an online game, citing potential hantavirus lockdowns,(Unsplash)

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Aaron Keith Bynum, 20, was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly making this mass shooting threat while participating in online gaming, as stated in a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, NY POST reported.

Bynum reportedly informed other players that he would unleash gunfire inside his nearest Walmart “if the country were locked down again due to the hantavirus.”

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Gamers alerted FBI

On May 9, another gamer on the server alerted the FBI’s National Threats Operations Center regarding the threat. The anonymous informant also supplied a username along with an in-game recording that documented the moment the threat was issued.

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{{^usCountry}} It remains unclear whether Bynum communicated his alleged plan verbally or through a chatroom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains unclear whether Bynum communicated his alleged plan verbally or through a chatroom. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 11, the parent company of the online game identified Bynum as the owner of the account in question. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 11, the parent company of the online game identified Bynum as the owner of the account in question. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the NTOC coordinated with the FBI Fayetteville Field Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigators independently secured a search warrant and a probable cause affidavit for Bynum’s arrest. Hantavirus outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the NTOC coordinated with the FBI Fayetteville Field Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigators independently secured a search warrant and a probable cause affidavit for Bynum’s arrest. Hantavirus outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The hantavirus outbreak began on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Patient Zero, an ornithologist, passed away on board two weeks after he and his wife visited a landfill in Argentina, where health officials believe they contracted the rare human-transmissible Andes strain. His wife, along with a third individual, also succumbed to the rodent-borne illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hantavirus outbreak began on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Patient Zero, an ornithologist, passed away on board two weeks after he and his wife visited a landfill in Argentina, where health officials believe they contracted the rare human-transmissible Andes strain. His wife, along with a third individual, also succumbed to the rodent-borne illness. {{/usCountry}}

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is presently monitoring 41 people for potential infection. The majority of those being observed were passengers on the cruise, while others were on international flights with a symptomatic traveler from the ship.

Initial reports regarding the outbreak incited widespread panic due to fears of a new pandemic. However, health officials have emphasized that there is no cause for significant concern.

Hantavirus is generally transmitted through contact with an infected rodent or its droppings. Common strains cannot be transmitted between humans.

Bynum was apprehended without incident on Friday and taken to the Marion County Detention Center, where he was held on a $2,500 bond. He faces charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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