Crosby fire: Flanders fire in Crow Wing County, Minnesota prompts evacuations; scary videos spark fear

A blaze broke out in Crow Wing County, Minnesota on Saturday. It has been named Flanders Fire. The blaze is at 16800 Block of Co Rd 11, Crosby as per WatchDuty. Firefighters are battling a blaze in Crosby, Minnesota. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

It is currently at 100 acres and has prompted localized evacuations. “Localized evacuations are taking place on Adney Lake Rd per radio traffic,” as per the app which provides real-time alerts on nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts.

The sheriff's office also provided an update. “There is currently a large wildfire burning in Northern Crow Wing County. Multiple local fire departments and emergency personnel are actively working to contain the fire.”

They added “Please DO NOT travel on County Road 11 at this time and avoid the surrounding area if possible. Emergency vehicles, fire apparatus, and crews need clear access to safely respond and protect nearby property.”

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The statement further noted “Smoke may be visible from a considerable distance. For your safety and the safety of responding crews: Stay out of the area, Do not stop to watch, Use alternate routes, Follow directions from emergency personnel.” The Crosby Fire Department added “Stay safe friends. Follow burn restrictions and practice fire safety.”