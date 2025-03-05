Who is Al Green, the Democrat kicked out for interrupting Trump speech?

Al Green, who represents Texas’ 9th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives was asked to leave the chamber after he heckled US President Donald Trump’s address during a joint session of the Congress. Democrat leader Al Green reacts after he is escorted out for yelling during US President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.(REUTERS)

Green stood up, shook his cane at President Trump and said “You don’t have a mandate!”. He was immediately taken over by the Republicans who started chanting, “USA, USA, USA.”

Who is AL Green

US Congressman Al Green is a veteran civil rights advocate and has been serving in the United States House of Representative for nine terms now. He currently serves on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Homeland Security.

On the Financial Services Committee, Green serves on three subcommittees: Diversity and Inclusion; Housing, Community Development, and Insurance; as well as Oversight and Investigations, where he holds the position of Chair.

On the Committee on Homeland Security, he serves on two subcommittees: Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery and Border Security, Facilitation, & Operations.

Al Green was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 1, 1947 and pursued his education at Florida A&M University, Howard University, and the Tuskegee Institute.

He enrolled in the Thurgood Marshall School of Law without receiving an undergraduate degree and earned his Juris Doctorate in 1973. Green served as the Justice of the Peace in Harris County, Texas, where for 26 years and retired in 2004.

He then won election in 2004 to the US House of Representatives from the Houston area Ninth District. His mother was a maid, and father, a mechanic’s helper.