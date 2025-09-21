Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Who is Anibal Hernandezsanta? Suspect in shooting at ABC10 station in Sacramento

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 01:13 am IST

Anibal Hernandez-Santana faces firearm-related charges for the shooting at ABC 10 in Sacramento. He earlier sued CRIHB for wrongful termination. 

Anibal Hernandezsanta, a 64-year-old California man of Guatemalan origin, was arrested in connection with the shooting at the ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California, on Friday. The shooting took place on Friday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., as per the Sacramento Police Department.

A window that was stuck by gunfire is covered with a board at ABC10 (KXTV) in Sacramento, California.(REUTERS)
A window that was stuck by gunfire is covered with a board at ABC10 (KXTV) in Sacramento, California.(REUTERS)

Anibal Hernandezsanta fired shots with an automatic rifle at the window of the ABC station. Bullets hit the windows and left the panes broken. No one in the newsroom of KXTV (ABC 10) was injured, the police confirmed. The probe to work out the motive behind the shooting is on, but as of now, no official comments on the motive have been made.

Notably, the shooting happened one day after there were protests at the station over the firing of Jimmy Kimmel by ABC and some of its affiliates. However, there is no existing link between the protest on Thursday and the shooting the day after. When the shooting happened, there were no protestors at the site.

Who Is Anibal Hernandezsanta?

Anibal Hernandez Santana faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm, CNN reported. His bail has been set at $200,000. As of now, his attorney has not been identified, and official details remain limited.

Internet sleuths have dug up records of Anibal Hernandezsanta and claimed to have found information on his employment. They found that on February 1, 2019, Anibal Hernandez-Santana filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court against his former employer, the California Rural Indian Health Board Inc. (CRIHB).

The suit, a labor and employment case, alleges wrongful termination, discrimination, and retaliation against the nonprofit that supports Native American health and social conditions in California. Hernandezsanta is set for his first court appearance on September 23, Tuesday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
