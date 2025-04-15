Who is Anika Groff? High school student loses entire family in tragic New York plane crash

A high school student's life turned upside down after her entire family was killed in a tragic private plane crash. On Saturday, a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, carrying six passengers, went down in a muddy field in Copake near the Massachusetts border. The victims were identified as members of a close-knit family that is survived by Anika Groff, per AP. Anika Groff, a high school senior, lost her father, Michael Groff, mother, Joy Saini, and her two older siblings, Karenna Groff and Jared Groff, in the tragic New York plane crash(Instagram, AP)

High school student loses entire family in tragic New York plane crash

Anika did not accompany her family on the doomed flight as she was studying abroad at the time, according to a statement released by the Swarthmore College on their official website. The tragedy claimed the lives of both her parents, neuroscientist Michael Groff and urogynecologist Joy Saini, and her two older siblings, Karenna Groff and Jared Groff.

The statement revealed that James Santoro, Karenna’s boyfriend, and Jared’s partner, Alexia Couyutas Duartem, were also killed in the crash. “In the face of such devastating news, we recognize and celebrate all that these extraordinary individuals meant to us, as well as support those who knew, mentored, and loved them,” the school added.

Both Jared and Alexia attended Swarthmore College, the alma mater of Anika's father, Michael, who graduated in the class of '88. According to the statement, Anika was recently admitted to Swarthmore’s Class of 2029.

“On behalf of everyone at Swarthmore, our hearts go out to the families and friends of those we lost on Saturday, and to everyone affected by their tragic passing. Please join us in sending them peace and light,” the school added.

In the wake of the tragic plane crash, James' father, John Santoro, said that the Groffs were a “wonderful family,” per New York Post. “The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity. We’re all personally devastated,” he added.