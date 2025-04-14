Who was Dr Joy Saini, Indian-born doctor who died in New York plane crash?

Dr Joy Saini and her family members tragically passed away in a plane crash in upstate New York on Saturday while heading to a birthday celebration in the Catskills Mountains, reported news agency PTI. Dr Joy Saini and her family members tragically passed away in a plane crash on their way to a birthday celebration in the Catskills Mountains(AP)

Along with Dr Joy Saini, her husband, Dr Michael Groff, her son Jared Groff, and her daughter Karenna Groff died during the plane crash. Jared Groff's partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, and Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro, were also victims of the crash.

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement that on April 12 at around 12:06 pm, a Mitsubishi MU-2B-40, N635TA, crashed near Craryville, New York.

The NTSB said that a probe was underway and that they were collecting evidence as well as interviewing witnesses.

The twin-engine private plane took off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, and was headed to the Catskills to celebrate a birthday and the Passover holiday.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport to say he had missed the initial approach and had asked for a new approach plan.

Who was Dr Joy Saini?

Dr Joy Saini was a renowned urogynecologist and the founder of the Boston Pelvic Health and Wellness centre in the United States.

Her website describes her as a “highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon."

The Indian-born doctor received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynaecology at The New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center.

She was the recipient of a fellowship in FPMRS at New York University Medical Center and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (FACOG).

Saini also obtained a double board certification from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Saini was one of the first women in the US to receive fellowship training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. She was also one of the first urogynecologists to be board-certified when the discipline became an official medical subspecialty in 2013.

Before she founded Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, she was an attending physician and associate fellowship program director at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. During her tenure, she also served as the director of the fellowship didactics program and Grand Rounds.

She also served as an attending physician and assistant professor at New York University Medical Center in New York and Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.

In addition to her impressive career and accolades, she was a major contributor to research in urogynecology and has had her work published in several peer-reviewed publications.

Dr Joy Saini's family

Dr Saini lived in Weston with her husband and three children.

Her husband, Dr Michael Groff, was a neuroscientist and the executive medical director of neurosciences at Rochester Regional Health.

Their daughter Karenna Groff was a former MIT soccer player and the 2022 NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) woman of the year. Their son Jared Groff was a paralegal.

Rochester Regional Health released a statement offering condolences to the Saini-Groff family.

They also stated that Groff was a highly respected neurosurgeon and physician known for his clinical excellence, compassionate care, and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of neuroscience.

"We are in contact with Dr Groff’s family and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," the statement said.