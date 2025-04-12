Who were Brooke, Stephen and Robert Stark? Boca Raton plane crash victims identified

Boca Raton plane crash victims were identified as Brooke Stark, 17, her father Stephen Stark, 54, and grandfather Robert Stark, 81. The three lost their lives when a Cessna 310R crashed near Boca Raton Airport on Friday morning. The aircraft struck a passing vehicle and burst into flames. The plane had left the city shortly before 10 AM local time and was headed towards Tallahassee. Brooke Stark, Stephen Stark and Robert Stark were identified as Boca Raton plane crash victims(Instagram)

A man, Pablo Tafur, said he drove through the debris in his white Toyota Prius, but survived. "Next thing I know, I hear it right on top of me, it hits the road in front of my car, I crash into it, go into the flames, slammed on the brakes, jumped the curb, hit that palm tree over there and I'm trapped in the fire," he told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein.

Who were Brooke, Stephen and Robert Stark?

The three Starks who died in the plane crash were all plane enthusiasts. Stephen has been described as an aviator. They were residents of Palm Beach County. They often posted pictures of planes on their social media profiles.

“This morning, at approximately 10:13 a.m., the Boca Raton Airport Authority alerted Boca Raton Police and Boca Raton Fire Rescue to a Cessna 310 that was having trouble maintaining control, in the vicinity of Boca Raton Airport. The aircraft had recently departed,” the Boca Raton police department said in a press release.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer expressed his condolences to the victims on Friday. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue,” he told CNN on Friday.