Boca Raton Cessna 310 crash update: 3 feared dead, airport closed after fire erupts near Military Trail| Videos

At least three people are feared dead after a small twin-engine plane, believed to be a Cessna 310R, crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, according to Boca News Now. The pilot reported a “mechanical error” shortly before the crash. A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday. (UnSplash)

Videos from the scene show thick smoke and intense flames near Glades Road and Military Trail. Debris is scattered across nearby roads and train tracks.

North Military Trail is currently closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road. The crash has impacted traffic on I-95. The airport has also been shut down, WPTV reported.

“N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area,” Boca Raton Police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information