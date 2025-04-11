Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boca Raton Cessna 310 crash update: 3 feared dead, airport closed after fire erupts near Military Trail| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 11, 2025 09:13 PM IST

A small plane, believed to be a Cessna 310R, crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida. The airport is shut down. North Military Trail is currently closed.

At least three people are feared dead after a small twin-engine plane, believed to be a Cessna 310R, crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, according to Boca News Now. The pilot reported a “mechanical error” shortly before the crash.

A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday. (UnSplash)
A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday. (UnSplash)

Videos from the scene show thick smoke and intense flames near Glades Road and Military Trail. Debris is scattered across nearby roads and train tracks.

North Military Trail is currently closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road. The crash has impacted traffic on I-95. The airport has also been shut down, WPTV reported.

“N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area,” Boca Raton Police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Boca Raton Cessna 310 crash update: 3 feared dead, airport closed after fire erupts near Military Trail| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On