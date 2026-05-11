Who is Anil Kochhar? 5 things to know as Indian-origin philanthropist clears loans for 176 NCSU grads, video goes viral

According to Axios Raleigh, the graduating cohort comprised 176 students who were awarded bachelor's degrees and 26 others obtained master's degrees.

Indian-origin philanthropist Anil Kochhar has generated excitement by committing, together with his wife Marilyn Kochhar, to pay off all final-year student loans for the 2026 graduating class at North Carolina State University's Wilson College of Textiles.

Here's what NCSU officials said University representatives stated that the Kochhars worked in close collaboration with the school's leadership and financial aid offices before the announcement.

“I could not be more grateful to Anil and Marilyn for this extraordinary investment in our newest Wilson for Life alumni,” Wilson College Dean David Hinks stated in a university statement.

“One of our primary goals is to make the Wilson College affordable for all, and Anil and Marilyn are helping us achieve it.”

Internet reacts to Kochhars ‘Fantastic Gift’ The footage of the ceremony has become a sensation, exceeding one million views and eliciting a flood of responses from online users.

“Only a handful of people do this. Anil Kochhar is one of them. Humanity has won. The joy on the students' faces tells the story," one person said.

“This is what civilisational values look like in practice, not just accumulating wealth but circulating it with gratitude. His father would be so proud," another commented.

“Fantastic Gift … will make life easier for most and will motivate them to pursue their ambitions without hindrance,” one more reacted.