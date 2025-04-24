Who is Ashton Jeanty? Boise State’s star running back eyeing the NFL

With just three days to the NFL Draft, few names have been mentioned with more excitement than Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. He has gone from an under-the-radar recruit to a projected top-12 pick—maybe even top six. Ashton Jeanty #RB15 of Boise State looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Boise State’s star revealed on #PFTPM that the highest probable draft position for him could be Raiders' selection at No. 6, and the lowest probability would be the Cowboys choosing him at slot No. 12.

Just as a freshman, Jeanty racked up 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground over three seasons at Boise State. Add to that 80 receptions for 862 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.

In 2024 alone, he led the FBS with 2,601 rushing yards and won both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, even finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Ashton Jeanty’s parents and ethnicity

But what makes Ashton Jeanty special isn’t just what he does between the lines—it’s where he came from. “If you’re wondering where I got this confidence from,” Jeanty once wrote in an open letter to NFL GMs, “I’d tell you it starts with my family.”

His father, Henry Jeanty, is a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer, which is why he spent a year in Naples, Italy, where Jeanty had to pause playing organised football. However, instead of falling behind, he hit the gym, built muscle, and came back stronger. “Me, I feel like I’m the opposite,” he said. “A lot of people, they might flourish when things are going according to plan. But then if they get thrown a curveball, they can’t adapt.”

Then there’s his mother, Pamela—the “anchor” of the household. “Family… that’s everything to me. That’s my backbone,” Jeanty said.

Through his status as a Haitian-American, Jeanty integrates his heritage to boost his power capabilities. The proud historical determination of Haitians materializes whenever he puts his shoulder down or breaks free through an opening in the formation.