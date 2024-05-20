Who is Attilio Brillembourg? Man with ties to European royalty goes missing in California

A man who has ties to European royalty has gone missing in the United States. Attilio Brillembourg was last seen in Malibu, California over the weekend, and a search has been launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. Attilio Brillembourg, man with ties to European royalty, goes missing in California (@LHSLASD/X)

The 53-year-old was last seen in a luxury neighbourhood near Escondido Falls on Saturday, May 18, at around 1:10 am. Authorities revealed in a missing persons alert that Brillembourg stands at 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes, and has a tattoo on his upper thigh. He wore a blue shirt, grey pants and no shoes when he was last spotted.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Who is Attilio Brillembourg?

Brillembourg is reportedly the stepfather of Princess Tatiana, who is a member of the Greek and Danish royal families. The LASD has confirmed that he does not have ties to the family anymore.

Tatiana is an author, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She and her husband Prince Nikolaos announced last month that they were divorcing after being married for 14 years.

Nikolaos is the son of Constantine II. Constantine II remained the King of Greece until the monarchy was abolished back in 1973. Tatiana has chosen to retain her royal title despite her divorce.

“We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union,” the couple said in a statement last month. “This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared.”

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” they added.