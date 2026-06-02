Who is Bill Pulte? Trump names housing chief as acting director of national intelligence

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump wrote.

Trump announced the decision Tuesday, saying Pulte would replace Tulsi Gabbard , who is stepping down from the position at the end of June. The president made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, praising Pulte's management experience and financial oversight credentials.

US President Donald Trump has appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, handing one of the government's top intelligence roles to an official better known for overseeing the housing finance sector.

Who is Bill Pulte? Pulte currently serves as director of the FHFA, the agency responsible for regulating the housing finance system, including mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He will continue leading both organizations while simultaneously serving as acting DNI, according to Trump's announcement.

The president highlighted Pulte's role overseeing the mortgage market and managing trillions of dollars in housing-related assets.

Trump said Pulte has experience handling “the most sensitive matters in America” and pointed to his oversight of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which together back a significant portion of the US housing market.

Also Read: Did Tulsi Gabbard resign over family reasons or was she forced out? What reports claim

Why is the appointment drawing attention? According to CBS News, Pulte has emerged as one of the administration's more controversial officials due to his efforts to pursue allegations of mortgage fraud involving several prominent political figures.

During his tenure at FHFA, Pulte has sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department involving a number of Trump's political opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Those actions have attracted significant political attention and scrutiny, making his appointment to oversee the nation's intelligence community a notable development.

Also Read: ‘Did a great job’: Trump responds to Tulsi Gabbard's resignation, names Aaron Lukas as acting DNI

Pulte to hold multiple roles Unlike many previous intelligence chiefs, Pulte is expected to retain his existing positions while serving as acting DNI.

Trump said Pulte would remain director of the FHFA and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during his tenure leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The appointment places a housing finance official at the helm of an agency responsible for coordinating the work of America's intelligence services, a role traditionally occupied by figures with national security, military or intelligence backgrounds.

Further details regarding the transition from Gabbard and the duration of Pulte's appointment have not yet been announced.