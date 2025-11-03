Several agencies are now responding after an officer was shot by a suspect who now remains at large in Jacksonville. Texas DPS, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Texas Game Wardens are at the scene. Tyler PD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said that intersections are being blocked by Tyler Police to assist in responding, per CBS 19. Who is Bobby Michael Dennis? ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after shooting Jacksonville officer(Jacksonville Police)

The Jacksonville PD officer who was shot and wounded has been airlifted to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect has been identified as Bobby Michael Dennis.

Who is Bobby Michael Dennis?

Jacksonville Police described Dennis as a black male, who was last seen wearing all black clothing. He is considered armed and dangerous. Jacksonville police have asked residents in the area of Benson Memorial and the 1100 block of Churchill to stay inside, keep their doors locked and remain vigilant.

Other recent shootings in Jacksonville

Besides the incident involving Dennis, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is also investigating the death of a man who was shot several times Saturday evening, November 1. The JSO said that officers were called to the 4300 block of Brentwood Avenue, near the intersection with Golfair Boulevard, around 6:15 pm, where they found a man, in his late thirties, with several gunshot wounds, according to First Coast News.

It remains unclear what exactly happened, but several people were detained for questioning. Anyone with information about the case has been urged to contact JSO directly or to leave an anonymous tip with First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, in another recent incident, a Jacksonville police officer shot a suspect during a foot chase initially triggered by a car pursuit. The pursuit ended when the car struck a patrol car and crashed into a building. The suspect, who appeared to be a teenage boy, was shot after he reached into his pants, seemingly for a gun. He allegedly also kept running even after being repeatedly asked to stop. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition on November 2, and was undergoing surgery, according to Chief Alan Parker of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, jacksonville.com reported.

"He did appear to be a young, Black teenage male," Parker said.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Myrtle Avenue following a stolen car chase. The suspect’s identity has not been released.