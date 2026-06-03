Who is Brendan John Geier? NJ rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers

An anti-ICE rioter has been charged after he allegedly sank his teeth into federal law enforcement officers during a protest at Delaney Hall last week. The Department of Justice accused Brendan John Geier, 26, in a release, of “kicking and biting ICE deportation officers.” Who is Brendan John Geier? Rioter with child porn past charged after ‘kicking and biting’ ICE officers (Berks County District Attorney/Facebook)

It has now come to light that Geier was previously also accused of distributing child pornography, according to the New York Post.

The New Jersey US Attorney’s Office has charged him with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury, for allegedly “kicking and biting” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers outside the Newark detention center, leaving them with “horrific wounds,” according to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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“As alleged, this defendant responded to lawful orders from federal officers by kicking one and biting two others who were performing their official duties. Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period. Federal officers must be able to carry out their responsibilities without being subjected to violence, intimidation, or obstruction. This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties,” US Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Who is Brendan John Geier? Geier, of Madison, New Jersey, was previously charged with sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography, the Justice Department confirmed to the New York Post.

A March 2019 Facebook post revealed that Berks County, Pa., detectives began investigating Geier after receiving a tip about suspected child porn being uploaded through Skype from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018. Investigators were eventually able to link seven digital images of suspected child pornography to an IP address belonging to Geier. At the time, he was a 19-year-old student at Kutztown University.

Later, “numerous digital images of suspected child pornography” were found on a laptop and iPhone seized from Geier’s dorm room, the DA said at the time. On March 12, 2019, second-degree felony child porn charges were filed against Geier. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bail, according to court records.

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Geier pleaded guilty to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility back in 2021. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to have “no contact with anyone under the age of 18” and undergo “sex offender evaluation and treatment.”

On a website Geier created in 2024 that is largely devoted to Japanese animation and rock music, he describes himself as a “shut-in” with “high-functioning autism” who enjoys “spending most of his time alone in his room.” If convicted of the assault charge, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars and $250,000 fine.