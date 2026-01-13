Who is Calor Madansecht? Suspect in U-Haul truck attack at LA anti-Iranian regime protest identified

Calor Madansecht has been identified as the driver who drove a U-Haul truck into a crowd of demonstrators at an anti-Iranian regime protest in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood on Sunday. Videos show the suspect driving the truck into a crowd of protesters. (UnSplash)

Chaos on Veteran Avenue Videos show the suspect driving the truck into a crowd of protesters. After the vehicle stopped, he stayed behind the wheel while onlookers screamed. Some tried to stop him by hitting the truck with flagpoles and other objects. He was eventually arrested at the scene.

“At approximately 1530 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building. The driver (an adult male) has been detained pending further investigation into the incident,” the LAPD wrote on X.

Messages on the truck The vehicle displayed a large sign reading: “No Shah, No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah.”

The reference appeared to recall the 1953 US-backed coup that ousted then-Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh in Iran.

Investigation underway It is unclear if Madansecht has been formally charged, but authorities said they were considering an assault charge.

“Right now it’s an open traffic investigation,” LAPD Capt. Richard Gabaldon said Sunday after the incident. “We’re looking at possible assault with a deadly weapon, the deadly weapon being the vehicle being used.”

Injuries reported Los Angeles Fire Department said one person was struck by the truck, though no serious injuries were reported. Two individuals were evaluated by paramedics but declined treatment.

