Who is Cecilia Steen? Epstein emails seen in Jmail archive amid Andrew Farkas mention; ‘always carry you in my heart’

Cecilia Steen has grabbed public attention after many of her conversations with Jeffrey Epstein were shared as part of the latest disclosures. The Justice Department released the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender on Friday, and Steen and Epstein's exchanges could be accessed on Jmail. Jeffrey Epstein's conversations with one Cecilia Steen can be accessed on Jmail, an email archive. (X/@MarioNawfal)

This is the browser-based archive of public emails that has been released by the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). It is modeled after the Gmail interface.

Besides, Steen's name also appears in the Epstein library, that the DOJ made accessible. There, her name come up with regards to a FedEx shipment.

However, it is the emails that give more insight into the nature of her relationship with Epstein.

Cecilia Steen: What to know about interactions with Epstein Cecilia Steen, who appeared to have a friendly and affectionate relationship with Epstein, also appears to have a private life. Not much details about her are known.

A site which tracks people whose names come up in Epstein documents, noted that Steen showed sympathy about a lawsuit involving Donald Trump, as per the emails released. She also came up when FedEx orders were discussed at Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell's trial.

That aside, a civil discovery request in litigation against the Epstein estate listed “Cecilia Steen” among many names who were in a broad demand for documents which were linked to “house staff, employees, or individuals who were compensated by Epstein or affiliated entities.”

Also Read | Gabriela Rico Jiménez: Epstein files spark interest in Mexican woman's cannibalism claim video; ‘who disappeared her?’

The Epstein-linked databases which are public do not show Cecilia Steen's name appear in flight logs or the ‘black book’. Rather, her name appears in emails, shipping records, and internal manuals. Steen has not been charged in a crime linked to Epstein, as per public records either.

Among the many mails she sent, one said: “I think about you all the time, every day and wish I could make things better. You've given me a very good and happy life!”

It continued, “My current boss was in jail 10 years ago for an economic crime in Finland (everyone in Dubai has a shady past). He told me he went to jail in a Learjet and 18 months later left jail in a Learjet. I always carry you in my heart wherever I go.”

Another email mentions Andrew Farkas, an American businessman focused on banking and realty. “Who is turtle and what the f**k is elskling?,” Steen had written to Epstein, to which the latter replied “you're too young to know.”

While it remains unknown if the context was the same in this conversation, 'elskling' is a Norwegian term of endearment, meaning ‘beloved’.

Who is Cecilia Steen? Sifting through the emails gives one a clearer idea of who Steen might be. For one, she was in Dubai for quite some time. Numerous emails on the Jmail archive show her complain about Dubai or invite Epstein to visit her there.

“Wow... 14 months in Dubai and I'm got my residency visa! I went for the HIV test and the x-ray. My 3rd x-ray in 3 months. I should stay away from x-rays for a while...,” an email to Epstein from April 2008 reads.

Steen also appears to have an MBA, as per the emails. She also appears to be in the corporate world, as one email seeking Epstein's approval notes. “I was headhunted for a position in Dubai at Island Global Yachting. I don't know if they're interested in me, but of course I need your approval if they would be,” she had written in 2007.

Communication further suggests that she did not work continuously at one place after moving to Dubai. “Out of work - again. It's exhausting. I must find something very soon. Many leads but nothing solid and I don't trust anything here anymore,” she had written to Epstein at the end of 2007.

Social media users, meanwhile, made several claims about Steen. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

One person claimed Steen now works for JP Morgan.