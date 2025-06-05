Who is Charles Lee Isbell Jr.? University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign names its 11th chancellor

Charles Lee Isbell Jr., a prominent computer scientist and current provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been named the 11th chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He will also serve as vice president of the University of Illinois System, President Tim Killeen announced. Charles Lee Isbell Jr. has been appointed the 11th chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and will also serve as vice president of the University of Illinois System.(Official website of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: https://illinois.edu/)

Meet Charles Lee Isbell Jr., the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Isbell hails from Atlanta and earned his bachelor's degree in information and computer science from Georgia Tech, followed by a master’s and Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT. His research in AI and machine learning centers on interactive, human-centered systems with real-world applications in education, ethics, and social impact.

A recognized leader in the field, Isbell is a Fellow of both the AAAI and ACM, an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the author of over 100 academic papers. He is also widely recognized for his efforts to expand diversity in STEM, especially in computing. He has also been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and many more.

During his 20 years at Georgia Tech, Isbell served as executive associate dean and later dean of the College of Computing, where he helped launch the groundbreaking Online Master of Science in Computer Science—the first of its kind at scale from a top research university. As chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, he will now lead one of the nation’s top public research institutions, serving over 56,000 students and nearly 13,000 faculty and staff.

Charles Lee Isbell Jr. to assume his position in August

The 56-year-old will officially take on the role of chancellor on August 1, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. He will begin serving in a designated capacity starting July 16, as current Chancellor Robert Jones wraps up his term.

According to University of Illinois System News, Isbell said, "It’s the honor of a lifetime to be appointed to the role of chancellor and I’m deeply grateful to President Killeen and the Board of Trustees. I’m energized by this chance to serve the citizens of Illinois and advance the mission of learning, discovery, engagement and economic development.”