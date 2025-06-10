Who is Chengxuan Han? Chinese national accused of smuggling biological materials into US

A Chinese national has been accused of smuggling biological materials into the United States for work at a University of Michigan laboratory. Chengxuan Han, of the People's Republic of China, has been charged with smuggling goods into the US and making false statements, CBS News reported. Who is Chengxuan Han? FBI busts Chinese woman for smuggling biological pathogen (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP - representational image)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Chengxuan Han?

According to authorities, Han is a doctoral student at the College of Life Science and Technology in the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China. A criminal complaint states that in 2024 and 2025, Han sent four packages containing concealed biological material to the US from China. The packages had been addressed to people associated with a University of Michigan laboratory.

US Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Han at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on June 8, after she arrived on a J1 visa. On being inspected, she allegedly lied to officials about the packages and the materials she had sent to the US.

However, while being interviewed by the FBI later, Han confessed to sending the packages and claimed that they contained biological material related to roundworms. She also admitted to previously lying about it. The case is being investigated by the FBI, ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and US Customs and Border Protection.

"The alleged smuggling of biological materials by this alien from a science and technology university in Wuhan, China — to be used at a University of Michigan laboratory — is part of an alarming pattern that threatens our security," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. "The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions."

“The FBI has zero tolerance for those who violate federal law and remains unwavering in our mission to protect the American people,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The alleged smuggling of biological materials by Chengxuan Han is a direct threat to public safety and national security, and it severely compromises the integrity of our nation’s research institutions. I applaud the relentless efforts of the FBI Detroit Counterintelligence Task Force, working in close coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations and ICE Homeland Security Investigations Detroit. The FBI in Michigan will aggressively pursue anyone who seeks to harm our country and will deploy every available resource to defend the United States and protect our communities.”

Meanwhile, the United States Attorney’s Office asserted, “A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Trial cannot be held on felony charges in a complaint. When the investigation is completed, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment.”