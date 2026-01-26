Who is Christian Joel Young? Suspect in Maxwell Frost ‘racist’ assault at Sundance arrested

Christian Joel Young, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, according to a probable cause affidavit. Christian Joel Young, 28, was apprehended for allegedly assaulting Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost at the Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Young now faces multiple felony charges that include aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official, and simple assault.

Who is Christian Young, and what happened at Sundance? Christian Joel Young entered High West Distillery by jumping over a security barrier, according to police, after being turned away from an invitation-only event at the Sundance Film Festival.

Upon entry into the event, Young made racially charged remarks, telling Frost, “We are going to deport you and your kind.”

Frost, who is of Afro-Latino and Haitian descent, later confirmed the assault in an X post. He wrote, “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face.”

He thanked the Park City PD in the post and referenced the racial remarks that Young made in the post.

After reportedly hitting Frost, Young allegedly approached two female visitors and started "making strange conversation" that was "racially charged," according to the police.

One of the women told police that Young allegedly said, "You are the kind we are going to deport," as he grabbed her and slammed her against the bar when they attempted to break off the conversation. He said to them, “You are being deported.”

Young was detained As security came to capture Young, an unidentified man held him. Young apparently denied knowing where he obtained the pass, but security informed police that he had a Sundance Film Festival pass that did not belong to him.

The individual was then taken into custody by Park City Police and placed in the Summit County Jail to be investigated for aggravated burglary, assault, and attempting to assault an elected official.