Who is Ahmad Jihad Bojeh? Florida man arrested for cold-blooded killing of three tourists

A man from Florida is accused of fatally shooting three tourists after they found themselves stranded at their rental property in a town frequented by visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort, NY POST reported. Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, has been incarcerated at the Osceola County Jail on three charges of premeditated murder. (Osceola County Jail)

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was taken into custody for the “cold-blooded” killings of the three tourists who were staying next to his residence in Kissimmee on Saturday, state Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon during a press briefing.

Law enforcement officials reacted to emergency calls reporting gunfire at a rental residence located on Indian Point Circle within the Indian Hills subdivision at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Blackmon said.

A deputy tragically found three men dead from gunshot wounds in the yard and requested additional support, the sheriff told the media.

“It was cold-blooded, it was premeditated, there was absolutely no issues,” Blackmon stated. “There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door.”

Also Read: Don Lemon reacts to MAGA backlash over anti-ICE protest coverage: ‘We did an act of…’

Who were the victims? Two of the victims have been identified as Robert Luis Kraft, 69, from Holland, Michigan, and his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, from Columbus, Ohio, according to the sheriff. The third victim. who identity is yet to be revealed by officials, was named as James Puchan, 68, a friend from Ohio, as per FOX35 Orlando.

Charges against Ahmad Jihad Bojeh Just one hour following the tragic shooting, law enforcement found Bojeh inside his residence adjacent to the rental property and promptly arrested him on three counts of first-degree murder, according to police reports.

Two firearms were found in Bojeh’s residence after police conducted a search warrant. Authorities are investigating whether these weapons were used in the murders of the two brothers and their friend.

The group of tourists was stranded at the rental property due to car issues and had to prolong their stay on Saturday. Another person who was with the group had already departed the day prior, the sheriff noted.

The activities of the tourists during their time in the area, as well as the length of their stay at the property, remain uncertain.

Is Ahmad Jihad Bojeh a troubled person? Blackmon described Bojeh as a troubled person who frequently interacted with the sheriff’s office, as per The POST.

Bojeh was earlier arrested in 2021 for discharging a firearm at a person and random vehicles in a gas station parking lot in Kissimmee, injuring one man, according to court documents obtained by ClickOrlando.