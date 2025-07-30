Who is Dakota Hawver? Suspect of Grand Sierra Resort mass shooting in Reno, Nevada

26-year-old Dakota Hawver was identified as the suspect of the mass shooting at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on Monday, July 28. Hawver, who is from Reno, was arrested by the officers from the Sparks Police Department on Monday, as he tried to flee the Grand Sierra Resort after the shooting. An entrance to the Grand Sierra Resort is closed after a shooting occurred at the resort in Reno on Monday, July 28.(AP)

Hawver was identified as the suspect by the Reno Police Department on Tuesday, Joly 29, along with the three victims killed in the shooting in Nevada. Justin Aguila, 33, of Southern California, Andrew Canepa, 33, of Southern California, and Angel Martinez, 66, of Reno/Sparks have been identified as the victims of the shooting in Reno.

Who is Dakota Hawver?

Reno resident Dakota Hawver stormed the Grand Sierra - a popular Nevada casino on Monday with an 9mm gun, legally purchased around 2 years ago, the police said. He is in critical condition after being admitted to the hospital after being shot by officers during the standoff.

According to the police, Hawver does not have any criminal history, nor does he have any mental health issues. As of now, no motive behind the mass shooting has been found that links the victims and Hawver. Meanwhile, the officers who were injured in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, Reno Police said.

"Officers have also been provided with wellness and peer support resources to support them and their families during this time," a statement from Reno Police read. “The Officer who sustained injuries during this incident was treated and released from the hospital.”