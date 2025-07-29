Reno shooting suspect: Video shows gunman running away from Grand Sierra after opening fire - Watch

The suspect in the mass shooting at Gran Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on Monday has been taken into custody. As of now, the suspect's identity has not been released by the Reno Police Department. However, a video has surfaced in which the gunman can be seen running away from after opening fire at the prominent casino-cum-resort. In this photo provided by Michael Sisco law enforcement responds to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Michael Sisco via AP)(AP)

Here's the video:

The suspect managed to kill two people and injure three others before he was nabbed by officers from the Reno PD, while he was trying to escape from the area. The video, recorded by one of the witnesses at the Nevada resort, shows the suspect running away from the mall after the shooting as officers fired at them.

Also read: Who is Reno casino shooting suspect? All we know about gunman taken to hospital as fatalities reported

Dr. Chad Kingsley, district health officer for the Northern Nevada Public Health Department, told the Associated Press that the suspect was injured and was among those taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Reno Police Department said in a statement that the officers responded within three minutes of the suspect starting the carnage Monday afternoon. Few other details were released, including the victim and the suspect's current condition, and the motive behind the shooting.

Devon Reese, chair of the Board of Health in northern Nevada, said that apart from those who died and were injured, three other people were treated for minor injuries.

Grand Sierra Resort is a high-profile venue with a nearly 2,000‑room hotel and a huge casino. The resort hosted Donald Trump for a major campaign rally on October 11, 2024, at the resort’s large ballroom amid thousands of attendees.