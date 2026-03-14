Who is Dallas Edwards? 5 things to know about the OVW referee after shocking in-ring injury

He fell hard to the mat as witnesses reported that the referee appeared unconscious and later began convulsing.

Brendan Balling, a wrestler, ascended to the top rope in preparation for a maneuver against Tony Evans. But Evans took hold of the referee and shoved him in Balling's direction, causing him to fall to the ground.

The frightening moment unfolded during a multi-man “Four Corners of Chaos” match when Edwards was struck during a planned in-ring spot.

Dallas Edwards is a professional wrestling referee who works with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Edwards has recently drawn attention after suffering a medical emergency during a live match that left him hospitalized with a reported brain injury.

“One of the best guys I have…” The wrestler who took hold of Edwards instead of his fellow wrestler described Edwards as “one of the best guys” he has met “during my time at OVW."

He further said, “Obvious accident, but can’t help but feel horrible about everything. Dallas will be back and better than ever and so will I.”

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The incident went viral online Video clips of the match circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting strong reactions from fans and wrestlers who expressed concern for Edwards’ health.

Some even criticized the wrestlers for keeping fighting even after Edwards remained convulsing and unconscious on the mat.

A user on X wrote, “I just watched the referee having a seizure in OVW, and its fucking horrible. These idiots just wrestle around him, and then, as he's stiff and shaking, one of the clowns just drags him out of the way. One of the worst things I've seen in wrestling, and that is saying something.”

The camera kept rolling for a few mins after Edwards was injured After Edwards was hit and fell on the ground, the fight went on for a couple of minutes, and no one approached to get Edwards out of the ring.

The camera did not stop rolling until two more wrestlers entered the ring and then eventually rested on one of the wrestlers before Edwards was provided with medical attention.

Edwards reportedly suffered a brain injury According to a statement shared by Edwards’ girlfriend through wrestling reporters, the referee sustained a brain injury that doctors are monitoring following the incident.

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp shared the girlfriend's statement, which asked everyone to remember the wrestling referee in their prayers. It was also shared that the seizure and the subsequent events caused him to sustain the brain injury.