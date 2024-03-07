Who is Daniel Rodimer, ex-WWE champ and Trump aide wanted for murder?

A yesteryear now-solved murder mystery has spotlighted ex-WWE champion Daniel Rodimer, also endorsed by former US President Donald Trump. The ex-GOP congressional candidate was welcomed to the political frame despite his initial share of violent controversies. The latest development around his name saw him surrendering to the police after being branded Wanted for a 2023 Las Vegas murder case. The 45-year-old former professional wrestler earned fame through his Dan Rodman persona in the WWE ring. Despite being led into the congressional scene, his Republican stint wasn't always warmly welcoming either. Here's what we know about him: FILE - Republican congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer speaks at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. The retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate is being sought in the death of a man injured in 2023 at a Las Vegas Strip hotel, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

Daniel Rodimer Murder Case Investigation:

On Wednesday, Rodimer turned himself in for the murder of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp at the Hilton Resorts World in Las Vegas. The alleged incident went down on October 29, 2023, when the old GOP candidate got entangled in an altercation with the other man in a hotel room.

Rodimer surrendered to the Nevada police soon after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The afflicted reportedly died of a head injury. Despite being taken to a hospital, Tapp didn't make it in the end. Moreover, detectives opened the death investigation on November 22 when new information regarding Tapp's injuries came to light. At the time, Clark County Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide as a result of “blunt force trauma to the head.”

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, lawyers representing Rodimer in the Las Vegas case, issued a statement addressing the recent turn of events to The Associated Press. According to the email, Rodimer was “voluntarily surrendering to authorities and will post a court ordered bail.” Despite turning himself in, Rodimer fully intends to contest the allegation and asks “that the presumption of innocence guaranteed all Americans be respected. ”

Daniel Rodimer in Politics:

In 2020, the Republican politician went against Democratic Rep Susie Lee in Nevada's District 3. He bowed down to a defeat by 13,000 votes despite his initial Republican primary win. Subsequently, in 2021, he contested in a special congressional election in Texas.

Going up against 22 other candidates, he intended to fill Republican Ron Wright's previously-held post after his death during the COVID-19 pandemic. Incurring a significant blow yet again, he won less than 3% of the vote. He was also accused of faking a Texan accent to win over the crowd, but it backfired severely.

Daniel Rodimer's WWE career:

Having grown up in New Jersey's Rockaway, Rodimer gave football a shot at the University of South Florida before cracking knuckles in the WWE. He eventually earned his breakthrough into the rough world of wrestling entertainment following his brief 2004 Tough Enough competition fame. While he did have a fierce one-on-one moment with Big Show, his WWE career didn't last long either.

In 2006, he contractually joined forces with WWE. Thereafter, as Dan Rodman in the ring, he crossed paths with Heath Miller, Tommy Suede, Eugene, Mark Henry, Val Venis and even John Cena. He was ultimately released from his wrestling duties in 2007.

Even during this professionally brutal stint, he had his share of differences with rival Ohio Valley Wrestling star Atlast DaBone, aka Richard Young or Ricky Ortiz.

Daniel Rodimer controversies:

His off-ring controversies are no news either. Rodimer has been accused of assault before, too. Collier County Sheriff's Office records list these accusations from 2011 through 2013. On top of that, in 2010, he was arrested for battery following an incident at a Waffle House in Naples. For this, he pleaded guilty and entered a six-week anger management course so that the charge would be dropped eventually.

Rodimer, also a law school graduate, reportedly got into a tense verbal argument with his girlfriend in 2006. Sheriff's records from Pinellas County show a domestic disturbance call listed against him when a neighbour called the police to check out the ex-wrestler's Dunedin apartment.

In 2018, his wife, Sarah Rodimer, even alleged domestic violence and called 911, claiming the former Trump-backed politician had stolen her jewellery and guns. Police ultimately wrote: "there was no crime, just a verbal argument and we did not want to embarrass them or make them any more upset.”