Who is David Hogg? DNC vice chair says Dems make young men feel ‘judged’ and 'ostracised'

ByBhavika Rathore
May 11, 2025 12:12 PM IST

David Hogg criticises Democrats for alienating young men during HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

Gun control activist and DNC Vice Chairman David Hogg sparked a heated exchange with Bill Maher during a live taping of Real Time with Bill Maher, after offering a blunt critique of the Democratic Party’s disconnect with young male voters. At just 24, Hogg argued that Democrats have become culturally out of touch, alienating younger men who, despite agreeing with the party’s policies, feel judged and scrutinised by its tone. 

On Real Time with Bill Maher, David Hogg discussed the disconnect between the Democratic Party and young men. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
On Real Time with Bill Maher, David Hogg discussed the disconnect between the Democratic Party and young men. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Hogg criticises the Democratic Party for losing touch with young men

In the episode that aired Friday on HBO, Hogg said, “"What I think happened last election is younger men—they would rather vote for somebody who they don't completely agree with, they don't feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly because they're going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated.”

He also stated that the party must focus on restructuring its message to form a genuine connection with the youth of the country who are concerned about their everyday challenges.

He continued, “Ultimately, what we have to do here is figure out how to bring people back in and work towards the bigger goal of advancing the future of this country. Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun. Instead of how are they going to pay their rent, for example, or how are they working their two jobs.”

Who is David Hogg?

Born as David Miles Hogg on April 12, 2000, to Kevin Hogg and Rebecca Boldrick. He completed his schooling at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2019. He earned his graduation degree from the Harvard University in 2023. Despite graduating high school with a 4.2 GPA, David Hogg's SAT score of 1270 surprised many, especially since he was rejected by several top schools, including UCLA, UCSD, UCSB, and UC Irvine. 

Born in Los Angeles, California, Hogg's rise to prominence came after a life-changing moment in February 2018, when he and his classmates were forced to hide in a closet during the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire. His net worth is estimated to be roughly $2 million, as reported by Distractify.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Follow Us On