Who is Dr. Casey Means? Trump picks Stanford-educated surgeon to lead Make America Healthy Again agenda

Donald Trump has proposed Dr. Casey Means to be surgeon general, guaranteeing her position as a key spokesperson for his government's Make America Healthy Again agenda. Dr. Casey Means, a wellness influencer, left, and journalist Megan Kelly, attend a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Secretary of Health and Human Services post, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)(AP)

Dr. Casey Means is a surgeon, wellness advocate, best-selling author, and vaccination skeptic who attended Stanford.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump praised Means for having “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials,” who will be the go through Senate confirmation hearings in the upcoming weeks.

Trump named the 37-year-old as his new nominee after his initial choice, Janette Nesheiwat, resigned from the position.

When asked why he chose Means to warn the public about the finest health guidelines, Trump told media, “Bobby thought she was fantastic.” This indicates that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services, has endorsed Means.

In the past, Means has expressed support for RFK Jr.'s agenda without specifically identifying herself as a member of the MAHA movement. Reacting to Trump's decision, Means praised the HHS secretary's activism for health and the environment on social media.

Who is Dr. Casey Means and what are her qualifications?

After growing up in Washington, D.C., Means relocated west to study at Stanford, from where she received bachelor's degree in human biology as well as a medical degree, the university told The Independent.

She lost faith in the medical industry after observing a recent increase in chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and dementia. Last October, she told Joe Rogan that she had decided to “put down her scalpel forever” at the age of thirty. Means then made the decision to concentrate on the underlying issue of Americans becoming ill, which she believes is metabolic health.

To address the issue, she wrote a book Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health with her brother Calley Means. The 2024 New York Times best-seller focuses on making tiny changes to one's health.

She co-founded a firm called Levels, which monitors maintaining an active lifestyle, eating well, and getting more sleep. Users can track their metabolic health insights using data such as nutrition, glucose levels, sleep, and activity for $199 per year or $40 per month.