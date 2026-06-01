Who is Estee Williams? 5 things to know as Virginia influencer's 8-month baby dies after being denied heart transplant

Social media influencer Estee Williams has revealed that her daughter Estelle has passed away at the tender age of eight months after being refused a heart transplant.

Estee Williams, a Virginia influencer, has shared the tragic news of her daughter Estelle's passing at eight months old after being denied a heart transplant.(Instagram/Estee Williams)

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The 29-year-old content creator, hailing from Virginia, shared the heartbreaking news of her daughter's death in an Instagram Story on May 30.

“Until we meet again, my sweet Estelle,” Williams inscribed next to a picture of her cradling her deceased child.

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Estee Williams' baby: 5 things to know about Estelle

Estelle was born with a congenital heart defect known as ventricular septal defect (VSD), commonly referred to as a hole in the heart, as per Daily Mail. Williams, who has garnered 108,000 followers on Instagram, confirmed that Estelle passed away due to multiple organ failure after spending several months connected to hospital machines. In December 2025, Estelle was placed on life support following a cardiac arrest. At that time, doctors informed Williams that her daughter would not be able to leave the hospital until she received a heart transplant. In April, Williams was informed that Estelle was not a candidate for a heart transplant due to several health complications, including sepsis and blood clotting issues. Estelle's eligibility status was altered following noticeable improvements in her health. However, she was removed from the transplant list for the second time last month.

Here's how Virginia influencer Estee Williams' kept her followers updated

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{{^usCountry}} Over the last eight months, Williams has kept her followers informed about Estelle's health journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last eight months, Williams has kept her followers informed about Estelle's health journey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In February, she referred to her baby as “a warrior” and “a living testament to God's unfailing love and mercy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, she referred to her baby as “a warrior” and “a living testament to God's unfailing love and mercy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When her little one reached six months in March, Williams expressed that she and her husband Conner “couldn't be more thankful for this beautiful little angel and for how deeply she has already shaped and inspired us as her parents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When her little one reached six months in March, Williams expressed that she and her husband Conner “couldn't be more thankful for this beautiful little angel and for how deeply she has already shaped and inspired us as her parents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Six months of memories, some incredibly joyful, others deeply heartbreaking, yet every single moment has been precious,” she added. Tributes pour in for Estelle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Six months of memories, some incredibly joyful, others deeply heartbreaking, yet every single moment has been precious,” she added. Tributes pour in for Estelle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the announcement of Estelle's passing, social media users expressed their condolences on Reddit. “Heartbreaking,” one individual commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the announcement of Estelle's passing, social media users expressed their condolences on Reddit. “Heartbreaking,” one individual commented. {{/usCountry}}

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“My heart goes out to her and her loved ones. The loss must be unbearable,” another said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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