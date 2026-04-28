A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in the parking lot at Dolly Parton’s Stampede, which is a popular dinner attraction located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Evan Cogdill, 24, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Who is Evan Cogdill? Illinois man charged in fatal shooting at Dolly Parton's Stampede (Sevier County Sheriff's Office, TN)

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Cogdill was booked on Sunday, April 26. A day before, he allegedly shot 22-year-old Jacob Inselmann, who was from Steeleville, Illinois.

Who is Evan Cogdill?

Cogdill is from Marissa, Illinois. According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, he and Inselmann were in the car together outside the Stampede venue when Cogdill’s firearm discharged and hit Inselmann. The victim was later pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center.

The incident took place around 7:35 pm, after which Cogdill contacted cops. An investigation into the shooting is still underway.

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{{^usCountry}} The Stampede operates locations in both Pigeon Forge and Branson, Missouri. Pigeon Forge is also home to Dollywood, which features a collection of 50 rides and attractions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Stampede operates locations in both Pigeon Forge and Branson, Missouri. Pigeon Forge is also home to Dollywood, which features a collection of 50 rides and attractions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The family-oriented attraction is popular for combining four-course southern meals with action in the form of musical performances, horseback theatrics, acrobatics, and more. The Pigeon Forge location opened in 1988, and back then, it was named Dixie Stampede. It was renamed in 2018 again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family-oriented attraction is popular for combining four-course southern meals with action in the form of musical performances, horseback theatrics, acrobatics, and more. The Pigeon Forge location opened in 1988, and back then, it was named Dixie Stampede. It was renamed in 2018 again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it ‘The Stampede,'” Parton told Billboard in 2020 about the racist connotations of the word “Dixie,” as well as its association with the Confederacy. “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumb*** That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it ‘The Stampede,'” Parton told Billboard in 2020 about the racist connotations of the word “Dixie,” as well as its association with the Confederacy. “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumb*** That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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