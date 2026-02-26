Who is Garrett Wade and is the White House staffer behind ‘Johnny MAGA’ X account? Row explained

Garrett Wade, a White House staffer, has been propelled to heightened media attention after reports that he runs the right-wing X account, Johnny MAGA. WIRED, the technology news outlet, claimed in a report that Wade is behind the said account. Garrett Wade (L) with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (Instagram)

While Wade's purported role behind the Johnny MAGA X account is not a problem in itself, WIRED claims that Wade is part of the White House's rapid response team, which amplifies and reshares updates linked to President Donald Trump.

The outlet claimed in an exclusive report citing publicly available records that the phone number that is linked to the Johnny MAGA X account belongs to Garrett Wade. Additionally, the outlet said that the link was confirmed by a White House source under the condition of anonymity.

The report has raised concerns over how much information on the account is disclosed. The account, which has over 300,000 followers on X, is often viewed as organic support for President Trump. However, the links now created a row over a potential conflict of interest.

However, the links have not been confirmed by the White House of Garrett Wade.

Why Johnny MAGA Is Controversial The X account Johnny MAGA has been associated with spreading misinformation in the wake of various political events. The account, created in 2021, has been consistently posting pro-Trump content since 2022. Wade's links to the Trump campaign remain unclear.

Johnny MAGA frequently reposts content from the official account of the White House as well as his Truth Social posts. In the wake of the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota, the account was accused of spreading a false video of a protester burning the American flag.

Wade's personal details are unclear. There are no details of his background, family and tenure at the White House. However, Wade has been photographed in several White House events, including a photo with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.