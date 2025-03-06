Who is Hayden Haynes? Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested for DUI after Trump speech

House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested on DUI charge after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, NBC reported, citing two law enforcement sources. Haynes was arrested after his car struck a Capitol vehicle around midnight. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested on DUI charge.(Reuters)

“A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m.," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement to NBC News. "We responded and arrested them for DUI.”

Mike Johnson's office confirms the incident -

Johnson's spokesperson, Taylor Haulsee, confirmed the incident in a statement to NBC News

“The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police," Haulsee told NBC News. "The Speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office.”

Who is Hayden Haynes?

Hayden Haynes, a longtime aide of Speaker Mike Johnson, has been serving as the chief of staff in the speaker's office since October 2023. Prior to this, Haynes held the position of chief of staff in Johnson’s personal office from 2017 to 2023. Additionally, Haynes worked in various roles for former Sen. David Vitter from 2009 to 2016.