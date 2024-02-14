Who is Ian Miles Cheong and why is he trending?

For those who spend a lot of time on the internet, they must have come across Ian Miles Chong, a very visible right-wing commentator and media critic who has written for conservative American outlets like The Daily Caller. Ian Miles Cheong

On X, a rumour started doing the rounds that Ian Miles Cheong, had been executed by the Malaysian government over his pro-Israel posts on X.

An X user called Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) claimed: “Ian Miles Cheong has been executed by the Malaysian government at the order of Anwar Ibrahim for his continued online support of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. He was 35 years old.”

Denying the claim, a post from his handle (@stillgray) read: “Seriously. I can’t even take a nap without waking up to some nonsense. I’ve gotten numerous death threats from far-left transgender activists upset about my reporting on their activities though so that’s… fun. Regarding the topic, I love all people except for vile degenerates and pray for peace in Palestine and wish Israel would stop bombing them. Like any other reasonable person, I do not believe more violence is the solution to ending this conflict. I’ve said this before, numerous times, quite contrary to the insane claims being made about what I think from people who will only accept nothing less than a simple, dumbed down look at the world.”



Earlier, speaking to The New Straits Times, Ian Miles Cheong clarified that “he doesn’t advocate for Israel”.

He told The New Straits Times: "I was expressing my horror at the events that unfolded on Oct 7, 2023, along with the rest of the world when footage was live-streamed on the internet. My views on the matter have been very nuanced contrary to the regurgitated baseless claims about my past from unreliable far left-wing and transgender sources who have been literally trolling me for years due to my conservative views.”

He also claimed: “Bombing Gaza may not have been meant as collective punishment, but it certainly results from the events of Oct 7. Maybe this is radical to say, but killing innocent people doesn't promote peace, no matter which side you're on and continuing it will escalate the situation beyond Israel's borders. We wake up every day and see more horrors coming from Israel-Gaza. We can only pray that the bombings stop and that peace is achieved one day soon."

He also claimed that he is a proud Malaysian with an “interest in foreign politics, particularly with American foreign policies”.

Western and Malaysian online communities were outraged over Cheong’s perceived support for Israel.

Miles Chong is notorious for his numerous posts about USA and Canada. A recent X thread had gone viral by an account called the Censored Man which wrote: “Ian is a chronically online Malaysian grifter. He has a history of doxing, filing false police reports, abusing moderator power for financial gain, making false rape allegations, making false murder allegations, and making up fake news to push an agenda.”