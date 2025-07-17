Who is Jason Gassman? South Brunswick police officer charged for stealing $75K from local PBA chapter

Jason Gassman, a police officer in South Brunswick in Monmouth County, New Jersey, allegedly stole $75,000 from his local Policemen’s Benevolent Association Chapter (PBA), county prosecutors announced on Wednesday. Gassman, 53, had been stealing money from the PBA chapter for over six years, having served as the chapter's treasurer since 2009, they alleged. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The charges against Gassman were announced by a statement on the website of the South Brunswick Police Department by Chief Raymond Hayducka. He said that Gassman has been suspended without pay as he faces the charges of theft.

"The accusations and arrest of Mr. Gassman is extremely disappointing to me and all members of the agency," the statement read. "The accusations against him do not reflect the character and practices of the hardworking men and woman of the South Brunswick Police Department that do serve honorably each and every day and live up to our agency CORE Values.”

Who is Jason Gassman?

According to his profile on South Brunswick township, Gassman joined South Brunswick PD in December 2005. Originally from Bradley Beach, in New Jersey, he served in the department’s Traffic Safety Division, where he held the rank of Patrolman First-Class. Over the course of his nearly two decades in service, Gassman made into the news for his role in key traffic enforcement actions and investigations.

Gassman has served over 18 years with the department. One of his most notable commendations came on July 16, 2018, when he received an Exceptional Service Award for rescuing a person trapped in a smoke-filled elevator.

Allegations against Jason Gassman explained

As charges were pressed against Gassman in Monmouth County, prosecutors revealed that Gassman had been under investigation since earlier this year. Police looked into the details of Gassman's finances after he was caught shoplifting items worth $100 from a department store nearby.

The police then looked deeper into his records and found several alleged irregularities. The probe allegedly revealed that Gassman stole cash proceeds from a PBA fundraiser and used the PBA credit card to purchase personal items, ranging from furniture to parking gas and a leaf blower, as per a statement released by prosecutors.

He then allegedly submitted fake documents to the PBA Accountant showing that he reimbursed the payments made from the credit card. Gassman had changed the password of the credit card so that other members would not access it, the statement added.

Gassman turned himself it at the South Brunswick PD on Wednesday. His case is being prosecuted by the Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, local news website TAPinto South Brunswick reported.