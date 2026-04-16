Who is Jay McCalmont? New name creates buzz in Nancy Guthrie case amid ‘falling out’ and ‘money dispute’ claims

An investigative reporter, who goes by JLR on X, has claimed that Nancy Guthrie had a friend who used to visit her very often and that they later had a dispute over money. JLR said the friend was named Jay McCalmont.

This image made from video provided by FOX News Digital shows Savannah Guthrie, right, her sister Annie Guthrie, left, and her brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, Monday, March 2, 2026, visiting a tribute to their mother Nancy Guthrie. (FOX News Digital via AP)(AP)

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“Nancy Guthrie had a friend who used to come over to her home all the time named Jay McCalmont. They had a falling out years ago over a money dispute,” JLR wrote on X.

This update comes as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother entered its 11th week. However, no official announcement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or Sheriff Chris Nanos about a friend who had a dispute with Nancy. No Jay McCalmont has been named by authorities, and HT.com has not independently verified the information.

No suspects named in the Nancy Guthrie case yet

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities later cleared Nancy's family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities later cleared Nancy's family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Sheriff Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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