    Who is Jennifer Mnookin? 5 things to know about the new Columbia University president

    Jennifer Mnookin has been named the next president of Columbia University. She is currently serving as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:41 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Jennifer Mnookin, currently the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been named the next president of Columbia University, according to reports from The New York Times.

    Jennifer Mnookin has been named the next president of Columbia University. She is currently serving as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
    Jennifer Mnookin has been named the next president of Columbia University. She is currently serving as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (University of Wisconsin Madison | Office of Chancellor )

    Mnookin has been Madison's chancellor since 2022, and he will continue to hold that position until spring commencement.

    University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman thanked Mnookin in a statement and said, “As Chancellor Mnookin begins her next chapter, we thank her for her contributions and wish her every success.”

    This story is being updated.

