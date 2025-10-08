A South African father has dedicated his life to healthcare reform after his son, Sam Terblanche, a student at Columbia University, tragically died. Villiers Terblanche, a partner at a major global law firm, made the decision to leave his 30-year legal career behind after his son unexpectedly died in New York City in late 2023. Who was Sam Terblanche? Columbia University junior's tragic death prompts dad to dedicate his life to healthcare reform (cuiin.columbia/Instagram)

Who was Sam Terblanche and how did he die?

Sam was a junior at Columbia University. He died shortly after being discharged for the second time from a major New York hospital’s emergency department. The hospital had mistakenly diagnosed Sam’s short illness as an acute viral syndrome, and suggested Tylenol treatment.

Villiers and his wife Louise Terblanche share two sons, Sam and Ben, who were born in New York City and raised mostly in Abu Dhabi. Villiers was a partner at Latham & Watkins in Abu Dhabi, according to the New York Times.

Sam was a dedicated intern for Citizens’ Climate International (CCI). He was known for tackling complicated issues related to human rights, economics, and the environment.

CU Impact Investing Network honored Sam in an Instagram post in 2023 after his death. “The CUIIN community is extremely saddened by the loss of valued member, climate enthusiast, and friend, Sam Terblanche,” the post reads.

“As a sustainable development major with a concentration in economics, Sam joined CUIIN last year with an infectious enthusiasm for change. Sam firmly believed that the reduction of global carbon emissions should be the responsibility of businesses first and foremost. His involvement in CUIIN was one way he hoped to further this conviction on Columbia’s campus and beyond,” it added.

The post further said, “Last year, Sam ran our newsletter and successfully completed the year-long Impact Analyst Program. This year, he continued his journey on the E-Board as the Director of Club Partnerships. He had so many ideas for CUIIN’s growth and always thought and acted beyond the scope of his responsibilities. He always brought an inspiring energy and passion into everything he did.”

The post hailed Sam for his “welcoming nature, strong character, and friendly demeanor.”

Villiers Terblanche’s career change

Villiers’ decision to change careers was prompted by his son’s death. Villiers was born in South Africa, and had planned to return home after finishing his legal education in the United States to practice as a constitutional or civil rights lawyer. Sam’s death, however, changed everything.

After the tragedy, Sam’s family grappled with the complexity of the medical system. They began navigating medical records, autopsies, opinions from infectious disease and emergency medicine experts and more.

Villiers is currently enrolled in the NYU Law and NYU Wagner Master of Science in Health Law and Strategy Programme, joining the Class of 2025. He decided to join the program after being intrigued by its focus on the intersection of healthcare policy, financial incentives, technology and public welfare. He has since expressed his confidence about starting a second career in healthcare.