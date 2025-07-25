Who is Jermell J Jones? Chuck E. Cheese mascot arrested in Tallahassee for credit card fraud

A video of a Chuck E. Cheese mascot in Tallahassee, Florida, being arrested while on duty has gone viral on social media. In the video, recorded by a visitor at the store, the employee can be seen being handcuffed by police, even as he was performing at a children's birthday party at the store, wearing the characteristic Chuck E Cheese mouse costume. Chuck E Cheese mascot being arrested in Tallahassee (L, Photo: X) and Jermell J Jones (R, Leon County Sheriff's Office) the employee who was arrested.

TMZ has revealed that the Chuck E. Cheese mascot who was arrested is Tallahassee has been identified as Jermell J. Jones. He has been arrested on credit card fraud, Leon County Sherif's Office arrest records in Florida show. The report added that Jones had records of a similar case of credit fraud dating back six months, and said that it explained why the police promptly arrived at the store, identified Jones despite the mask, and nabbed him.

His arrest records at the Leon County Sheriff's office show that he has been charged with credit card theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on a $1000 bond on Thursday morning, the records further revealed.

Video Goes Viral, Sparking Reactions

The video, shared by a visitor at the Tallahassee Chuck E Cheese store, went viral instantly after it was shared on social media, amassing a few hundred thousand views. While the internet did not have a problem with the arrest itself, they thought the police should have removed the mouse costume before taking him in.

“They did not have to arrest that man in his Chuck E. Cheese costume 😩,” one user wrote.

“How traumatizing is it that you’re at Chuck E Cheese for your 5th birthday and you see a cop come in and arrest Chuck? That should be enough to radicalize you against the police forever,” wrote another.

“No one is above the law! But to arrest Chuck E. Cheese in front of kids takes a special kind of LEO!” wrote another.