Who is JLR? YouTuber covering Nancy Guthrie case allegedly removed from CrimeCon over ‘harassment' claims; videos emerge

Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an "Investigative Reporter” on X and has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case extensively, was allegedly removed from a Las Vegas property after security cited “harassment concerns,” according to posts circulating on social media. The posts claim that his attorney is “seeking diversion in Arizona while similar allegations continue to surface elsewhere.”

Riches, who goes by JLR Investigates on social media, has been posting constant updates on the Guthrie case amid the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother. He has been sharing everything from photos and videos taken outside Nancy’s home, to theories around the case.

One video appears to show “security flanking JLR in Las Vegas as they ask him to leave.”

One X post claims that JLR was asked to leave “the floor CrimeCon is being held on” after “harassing” someone whose X profile goes by “@BabouTheOcicat,” and whose bio reads, “I stream trials.”

One video is being circulated with the claim that it shows JLR confronting @BabouTheOcicat, or Dali Talk, about “his channel with Hella”. @BabouTheOcicat, who was identified as Matthew in social media posts, can be heard accusing JLR of “bullying” him.

JLR has not spoken out about the alleged incident yet. In his latest post on X, shared hours ago, he said he is “LIVE outside CrimeCon.”