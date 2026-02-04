Edit Profile
    Who is Julie Le? 5 facts on DOJ attorney fired over ‘this job sucks’ remark at ICE hearing

    DOJ attorney Julie Le was fired after telling a judge her job “sucks” and asking to be held in contempt to sleep, citing 88 cases in under a month.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 11:22 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Julie Le, an attorney with the Department of Justice in Minnesota, was fired over a remark she made at the courthouse during a hearing on an ICE-related arrest. Le, who is working with the DOJ in detail, is originally with the Department of Homeland Security.

    Federal agents detain a protester in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 3, 2026. (AFP)
    On Tuesday, she sparked a row after telling a federal judge that her job "sucks" and asked the judge to hold her in contempt of court so that she “could get 24 hours of sleep.” The remark came after she picked up 88 cases in less than month, NBC News reported.

    “The system sucks. This job sucks. I wish you could hold me in contempt so that I could get 24 hours of sleep,” the attorney told the judge.

    Here's everything you need to know about the under-fire attorney:

    This story is being updated.

      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes