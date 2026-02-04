Who is Julie Le? 5 facts on DOJ attorney fired over ‘this job sucks’ remark at ICE hearing

Julie Le, an attorney with the Department of Justice in Minnesota, was fired over a remark she made at the courthouse during a hearing on an ICE-related arrest. Le, who is working with the DOJ in detail, is originally with the Department of Homeland Security.
On Tuesday, she sparked a row after telling a federal judge that her job "sucks" and asked the judge to hold her in contempt of court so that she “could get 24 hours of sleep.” The remark came after she picked up 88 cases in less than month, NBC News reported.
“The system sucks. This job sucks. I wish you could hold me in contempt so that I could get 24 hours of sleep,” the attorney told the judge.
Here's everything you need to know about the under-fire attorney:
