Who is Katherine Ferruzzo? Camp Mystic counselor remains missing after devastating Texas flood

Katherine Ferruzzo, a counsellor at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, remains missing after a deadly flood swept through the region on the Fourth of July weekend. A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 7, 2025, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Ferruzzo was at Camp Mystic with several other students from Spring Branch ISD, including Wilchester Elementary student Molly DeWitt, who was also still missing as of Tuesday. Over the weekend, DeWitt’s school held a tribute in her honour, tying green ribbons around trees on campus, per Houston Chronicle.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we share the tragic Texas Hill Country floods in recent days have deeply impacted several of our Spring Branch ISD families as their children have been confirmed to have passed away or remain missing,” the district said.

“Your outpouring of love and support has been a source of strength and compassion and reflects the deep caring nature of our community.”

Who is Katherine Ferruzzo?

Ferruzzo, a Memorial High School graduate, helped to organise the first-ever Unity Game at the school, a unique event that provided disabled students with an opportunity to play football, cheer on the sidelines, and march in the band together with the rest of the students.

By the time she was a junior, Ferruzzo had already volunteered with multiple Houston-area organizations focused on helping children and people with special needs. Her service included time with Gigi’s Playhouse, Miracle League, Camp Acorn, and Camp Briarwood. She then pursued a degree in early childhood education at the University of Texas at Austin, where she had enrolled as an incoming freshman.

Sadly, she’s the only counselor still unaccounted for after flash floods ripped through Kerr County during the early morning hours of Independence Day, killing at least 87 people and leaving many more missing.

“Katherine has a fierce and loving spirit, and we have no doubt she did all she could to save the lives of the girls in her cabin,” her family said in a statement, per the Houston Chronicle.

Notably, another counselor, Chloe Childress, died in the flood while reportedly helping others to safety.

“The counselors were heroes and saved so many lives putting their campers before their own,” Camp Mystic program director Elizabeth Sweet said.

Ferruzzo was active in the student council and a member of the National Charity League. She also worked as a teacher aide in Spring Branch ISD elementary schools, supporting students with special needs through the ‘Grow Your Own’ Future Teacher Scholarship Program.