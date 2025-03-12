Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Keith Self? Texas Republican misgenders trans Rep. Sarah McBride, calls her ‘Mr. McBride’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 12, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Rep. Keith Self deliberately misgendered Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the first transgender senator in Congress history.

Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self deliberately misgendered Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride during a House Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, referring to the first transgender person elected to Congress as "mister." This caused an uproar, prompting the hearing on arms control and U.S. assistance to Europe to be abruptly adjourned.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) referred to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) as “mister.” (Getty Images via AFP)
U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) referred to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) as “mister.” (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened at the hearing?

During the hearing, Rep. Keith Self misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride, referring to her as “Mr. McBride” and introducing her as “the congressman from Delaware.” In response, McBride called Self “Madam Chair.” Ranking member Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) immediately interjected, urging Self to correct his introduction.

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

“We will continue this hearing,” Self responded.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” Keating said.

Self abruptly adjourned the hearing, and the representatives walked out.

Also Read: Delaware: Who is Sarah McBride? The first transgender senator in Congress history

Who is Keith Self?

Born in Philadelphia in 1953 and raised in Texas, Keith Self graduated from high school in Amarillo before receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served 25 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

His military career included roles as an Airborne Infantry Platoon Leader, Airborne Infantry Company Commander, Special Forces Detachment Commander, and Special Forces Company Commander. He was deployed to Europe, the Middle East, and the Pentagon, working on sensitive military programs. His deployments included operations in Grenada, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After retiring from the Army, Keith Self was elected County Judge for Collin County, Texas, in 2006, serving three consecutive terms before retiring in 2018. He has been the representative for Texas's 3rd congressional district since 2023.

Keith resides in McKinney, Texas, with his wife, Tracy.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On