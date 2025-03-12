Who is Keith Self? Texas Republican misgenders trans Rep. Sarah McBride, calls her ‘Mr. McBride’

Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self deliberately misgendered Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride during a House Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, referring to the first transgender person elected to Congress as "mister." This caused an uproar, prompting the hearing on arms control and U.S. assistance to Europe to be abruptly adjourned. U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) referred to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) as “mister.” (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened at the hearing?

During the hearing, Rep. Keith Self misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride, referring to her as “Mr. McBride” and introducing her as “the congressman from Delaware.” In response, McBride called Self “Madam Chair.” Ranking member Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) immediately interjected, urging Self to correct his introduction.

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

“We will continue this hearing,” Self responded.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” Keating said.

Self abruptly adjourned the hearing, and the representatives walked out.

Who is Keith Self?

Born in Philadelphia in 1953 and raised in Texas, Keith Self graduated from high school in Amarillo before receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served 25 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

His military career included roles as an Airborne Infantry Platoon Leader, Airborne Infantry Company Commander, Special Forces Detachment Commander, and Special Forces Company Commander. He was deployed to Europe, the Middle East, and the Pentagon, working on sensitive military programs. His deployments included operations in Grenada, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After retiring from the Army, Keith Self was elected County Judge for Collin County, Texas, in 2006, serving three consecutive terms before retiring in 2018. He has been the representative for Texas's 3rd congressional district since 2023.

Keith resides in McKinney, Texas, with his wife, Tracy.