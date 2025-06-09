Who is Lauren Tomasi? Australian reporter shot with rubber bullet in LA during riots

Lauren Tomasi, an Australian TV reporter with Nine News, was shot with a rubber bullet while covering the riots in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was reportedly struck in the leg, and the incident was caught on camera. Lauren Tomasi, an Australian TV reporter, was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet during LA riots.(X)

Video footage shows a police officer taking aim in the direction of Tomasi and her camera operator before firing. Tomasi can be heard crying out in pain and clutching her calf. A bystander shouts at the police, “You just shot the f------ reporter!”

Despite the injury, Tomasi quickly tells the bystander, “I’m good,” before she and her camera operator move away from the scene.

Nine News reported that Tomasi was “left sore but otherwise unharmed.”

While Lauren Tomasi is yet to issue a formal statement about the incident, she did provide an update on the unfolding protests in Los Angeles.

“8pm. Dozens of police have just moved in. Another attempt to move people on. Flash bang grenades - then fireworks - going off,” she wrote on X.

Who is Lauren Tomasi?

Lauren Tomasi is the US Correspondent for Nine News, based in Los Angeles. She graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of New South Wales and spent a year studying abroad in Colorado, where she worked as a newsreader at a local radio station.

Tomasi began her television career as a snow reporter in the NSW ski fields before joining Nine News Sydney. She later became the network’s US correspondent, covering major events such as Donald Trump’s trial in New York, as well as high-profile entertainment events including the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes.