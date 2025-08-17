Who is LingLong Wei? Why ex-student is suing Michigan State University for $100M after cancer diagnosis

A former Michigan State University student is suing the university for $100 million, alleging that exposure to chemicals led to her thyroid cancer diagnosis, her attorneys said, according to The State News. LingLong Wei was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on July 11, 2024. Before her cancer diagnosis, a thyroid biopsy identified cancerous cells on June 26, 2024. Wei has since undergone a series of medical procedures and surgeries to treat her cancer. She has claimed that the continuous treatments, surgeries, check-ups, blood tests, oncology and endocrinology appointments have made her life increasingly difficult. Who is LingLong Wei? Why ex-student is suing Michigan State University for $100M after being diagnosed with cancer (Michigan State University/Facebook)

Who is LingLong Wei?

Wei was enrolled at MSU from 2008 to 2011, pursuing a master’s degree in the horticulture program. She was tasked with conducting extensive field research involving the application of hazardous pesticides and herbicides, which included paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen, a notice of intent to sue claimed. The notice noted that these pesticides and herbicides are known for being capable of causing an increased risk of developing thyroid cancer.

Read More | Michigan State University and Larry Nassar victims reach $500M settlement

Wei has alleged that MSU ignored her requests to provide personal protective equipment and establish proper training protocols. "MSU's Olin Health Center further failed Ms. Wei and did not provide any remedy for her chemical exposure," the notice stated. "MSU’s gross negligence has caused Ms. Wei significant physical, emotional, and financial harm."

Wei’s attorneys, Maya T. Green and Tilmandra Wilkerson, demanded a $100 million settlement in the notice to compensate for the following:

Medical expenses (past, present and future)

Psychological treatment costs

Lost wages and diminished earning capacity

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Loss of enjoyment of life

Permanent disfigurement and physical impairment

Punitive damages due to MSU’s willful disregard for safety

The notice alleged that before being diagnosed, Wei unknowingly experienced chronic malaise and low energy levels because of prolonged exposure to the pesticides and herbicides. It added that she had to be present for various treatments and procedures, which led to her missing out on work opportunities.

"Due to her continuous treatment, follow-up appointments, blood tests, and therapy, Ms. Wei cannot work for any extended period of time, or travel to auditions in other cities, states, or countries for the foreseeable future," the notice said. "Also preventing Ms. Wei from traveling to be near her family, her main support system, who are still in China."

The notice accused MSU of failing to comply with fundamental safety protocols and governmental regulations. In October 2024, a notice of intent to sue MSU was filed against MSU's Board of Trustees, the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Department of Horticulture and the Office for International Students and Scholars.