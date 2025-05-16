Who is Logan Rozos? NYU denied student's diploma after pro-Palestinian graduation speech

Logan Rozos, a graduating student from New York University’s Gallatin School, had his diploma denied after he delivered a commencement speech criticising Israel's military actions in Gaza and US involvement in the ongoing conflict. (Image for representation) Students celebrate during the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Rozos, an actor and a member of the Gallatin Theatre Troupe, was chosen by fellow students to deliver the student address during the school’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday. He used the moment to condemn the “genocide” in Palestine.

“The genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” Rozos said.

Pro-Israel groups criticised both the speech and NYU’s decision to allow it, calling for disciplinary action.

NYU holds diploma hostage over graduation speech

Following this, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the university was taking steps against Rozos. “He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules,” Beckman said in a statement.

“The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions.” He added that Rozos misused the platform “to express his personal and one-sided political views.”

The speech, however, did not mention Jewish people, but some organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League and #EndJewHatred, claimed it created an unsafe environment for Jewish students. “No student – especially Jewish students – should have to sit through politicised rhetoric that promotes harmful lies about Israel during such a personal milestone,” the ADL stated.

Faculty members, however, have voiced their disapproval of NYU’s response. “They are bending over backward to crack down on speech that runs counter to what the current administration in Washington espouses,” said NYU professor Andrew Ross, per ABC report. “This is a very good example of an administration falling down on the job.”