Who is Lynsi Snyder? In-N-Out’s billionaire heiress reveals why she’s leaving California

Lynsi Snyder is packing up and leaving California. The billionaire president of In-N-Out Burger says she is relocating her family to Tennessee as the company prepares for its first major expansion east of Texas. “There are a lot of great things about California. But raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here,” Snyder explained on the Relatable podcast with Allie Beth Stuckey. Lynsi Snyder took over the family-owned In-N-Out chain in 2010.(Instagram/@lynsi_snyder)

Snyder has led In-N-Out since 2010. She took over the family-owned chain in her late 20s. Now 42, she is an influential figure, known for protecting her family's legacy while modernizing the brand. Her move to Tennessee comes as In-N-Out breaks ground on a 100,000-square-foot office in Franklin, just outside Nashville. “We’re building an office in Franklin, so I’m actually moving out there,” she revealed.

Deep roots in California, but shifting gears

Although she is relocating, Snyder made it clear that In-N-Out is not abandoning its West Coast foundation. “The bulk of our stores will still be in California,” she said. The chain, founded by her grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, still operates most of its locations in the state.

Snyder, however, confirmed that the Irvine headquarters will close by 2030, with staff shifting to Baldwin Park or Tennessee, according to the New York Post. While the company remains rooted in California, its future appears more flexible, especially with Snyder at the helm. She is spearheading expansion to the Southeast, with Tennessee stores expected to open by 2026.

Focused growth, not a coast-to-coast push

The Franklin office, which began construction in late 2024, will support growth across neighboring states, but Snyder is not aiming for nationwide saturation. Despite frequent requests, she’s resisted opening In-N-Out locations in Florida and along the East Coast.

“We are staying true to our model,” she said, emphasising the importance of quality control and logistics. The Tennessee expansion will use existing supply lines from the brand’s Texas meat facility.

Safety, values and family priorities

Snyder has been candid about what pushed her out of California. She pointed to rising crime, business regulations, and fallout from pandemic-era mandates. She publicly criticized rules requiring restaurants to check vaccine cards and enforce strict masking policies. “It was really terrible,” she said, recalling In-N-Out’s temporary closures in San Francisco.

One Oakland location, she added, shut down permanently due to escalating violence. “Gunshots went through the store. There was a stabbing. There was a lot,” she told PragerU. Snyder, who shares four children with husband Sean Ellingson, says her priorities are shifting. “This is a family move too,” she noted, highlighting the values that continue to guide both her life and leadership.

FAQs:

1. Why is Lynsi Snyder leaving California?

Snyder cited difficulty raising a family, business challenges, and safety concerns as reasons for relocating to Tennessee.

2. Is In-N-Out moving its headquarters out of California?

The company will close its Irvine office by 2030 and shift corporate operations to Baldwin Park and a new facility in Franklin, Tennessee.

3. When will In-N-Out open in Tennessee?

The first Tennessee locations are expected to open by 2026.