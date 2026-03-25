Who is Brandon Tegtmeier? 82nd Airborne chief sent to Middle East amid possible Iran ground operation

Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, the boss of the 82nd Airborne Division, a well-known US Army unit that can be sent anywhere very quickly, have been sent to the Middle East as the US government decides whether to carry out ground operations in Iran, according to the The Intercept. Who is Maj Gen Brandon Tegtmeier? As US sends 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East for possible Iran ground operations. (centcom)

Who is Brandon Tegtmeier According to US CENTCOM, Tegtmeier is originally from Naperville, Illinois and was commissioned into the Infantry after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1996 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also holds a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

Throughout his military career, Tegtmeier has served in Ranger, Airborne, and Stryker units. One of his most notable roles was serving as the Commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment, during which time he spent over four years leading forces in the US Central Command Area of Responsibility, the same region he is now being sent back to.

Before taking charge of the 82nd Airborne Division, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as both Deputy Commanding General for Operations and Deputy Commanding General for Support of the 82nd Airborne Division.

What is the 82nd Airborne division? The 82nd Airborne Division is a strong and fast-moving military unit. It has a special group called the Immediate Response Force which includes about 3,000 soldiers and can be sent anywhere in the world within a day. This possible larger deployment was first reported by The New York Times.

The division has a strong track record of being sent out on short notice. In recent years it has deployed to the Middle East in January 2020 after the Baghdad Embassy was attacked, to Afghanistan in August 2021 to help with evacuations and to Eastern Europe in 2022 to support operations related to Ukraine.

According to the Intercept, one official also said on Tuesday afternoon that orders to send thousands more soldiers from the division could come within hours.

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A massive military buildup in the region A large number of US military forces are being sent to the Middle East. This includes thousands of Marines and at least three more ships. One of these ships is the USS Boxer which carries F-35 fighter jets that can take off vertically along with attack and transport helicopters.

Reports also say that many transport aircraft are being used to move troops and equipment. These planes are flying from bases linked to top US special forces like Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

All these forces will join more than 40,000 US troops already in the region. There are also many fighter jets, bombers and two aircraft carrier groups that were sent there before the latest conflict with Iran started on February 28.

What could Ground Troops actually do? According to New York Times, US defense officials said these plans are just preparation for now and no final decision has been made yet. They did not share their names because the planning is still ongoing.

One major idea being discussed is taking control of Kharg Island which is Iran’s main oil export center. There are two possible ways this could happen.

The first plan involves about 2,500 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit who are already heading to the region. Since the island’s airfield was damaged in recent US airstrikes, Marines could go in first. Their engineers can quickly fix the airfield and other facilities. After that, the Air Force could bring in more troops and supplies using C-130 aircraft.

The second plan involves soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. They could arrive very quickly by parachuting in overnight. However, the problem is that these troops do not carry heavy equipment like armored vehicles which would be important if Iran fights back.

The most likely plan is to use both forces together. Marines would go in first and take control then fix the airfield. After that, the 82nd Airborne troops would arrive and take over allowing the Marines to leave since they are not meant for long-term missions like the Army, current and former officials said.