Who is Mississippi town shooting suspect? Four killed, several injured after homecoming game at Leland High School

A shooting in Leland, Mississippi, after a high school football game left four dead and multiple injured, confirmed State Sen. Derrick Simmons.
A shooting occurred in a town in the Mississippi Delta region, killing four people and injuring several others following a high school football homecoming game, confirmed Mississippi State Sen. Derrick Simmons.
Simmons, who represents residents in the area, said the shootings took place in the downtown area of the small Mississippi town of Leland, where crowds had gathered after the game.