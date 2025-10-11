Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
Who is Mississippi town shooting suspect? Four killed, several injured after homecoming game at Leland High School

A shooting in Leland, Mississippi, after a high school football game left four dead and multiple injured, confirmed State Sen. Derrick Simmons.

A shooting occurred in a town in the Mississippi Delta region, killing four people and injuring several others following a high school football homecoming game, confirmed Mississippi State Sen. Derrick Simmons.

Four people were killed and several injured in a shooting in downtown Leland, Mississippi, after a high school football homecoming game, confirmed Sen. Derrick Simmons.(X@WakeUpWxrld)
Simmons, who represents residents in the area, said the shootings took place in the downtown area of the small Mississippi town of Leland, where crowds had gathered after the game.

